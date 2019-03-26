Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for VALERIE (BERG) RANKIN. View Sign

VALERIE (BERG) RANKIN Valerie V. Rankin of Kennewick died on March 21, 2019. Valerie was born April 1, 1932 in Breckenridge, Minnesota to Henry A. Berg and Carol (Henrietta) Berg. She moved to Washington State with her parents in 1953 - first to North Richland and later to Kennewick. Valerie worked for General Electric Company before her marriage to Martin Rankin in March 1957. She and Martin had their home in Pasco for 32 years before moving to Kennewick when Martin retired from Westinghouse Hanford in February 1978. Valerie was an active partner with her husband in their many real estate investments and developments during their marriage. Valerie was preceded in death by her loving husband, Martin O. Rankin. She is survived by son and daughter-in-law, John and Joan Rankin of Kennewick; daughter and son-in-law, Valerie and Brian Lorenzo of Kennewick, 4 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. The family invites you to sign their tribute wall at

1401 S. Union St.

Kennewick , WA 99338

