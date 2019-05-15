Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for VELMA NILSSON CAMPBELL. View Sign Service Information Sherman-Campbell Funeral & Cremation Services 423 W. 2nd Street PO Box 809 Newport , WA 99156 (509)-447-3118 Viewing 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Building 675 S. Milton St Shelley , ID View Map Funeral service 3:00 PM Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Building 675 S. Milton St Shelley , ID View Map Interment 11:00 AM Shelley Cemetery Shelley , ID View Map Send Flowers Obituary

VELMA NILSSON CAMPBELL Velma Nilsson Campbell (80) of Newport, WA passed away in the early morning hours of Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Newport Long Term Care. Velma was born October 5, 1938, in Blackfoot, ID the daughter of Veta Grace and Clifford Swain Nilsson. Velma grew up in the Shelley, ID area attending the Shelley schools. After graduating from High School in 1956, Velma attended Ricks College (Now BYU, Idaho) in Rexburg, ID where she studied nursing. She graduated in the last three-year nursing class held in the Idaho Falls Hospital. After completing her nurses training, she served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Australia where she met Gary Campbell. After they both returned from their missions they were married in the Idaho Falls Temple on February 23, 1963, and immediately drove the Alaska Highway to Anchorage, AK, they lived through the big earthquake of 1964. There were four children born to this union, Rodney, Sheryl, Keith and Dennis who died at birth. Gary and Velma lived in Alaska, Shelley, ID, Twin Falls, ID and Kennewick, WA later settling in Benton City, WA. Velma worked for many years as a nurse working most of her years at Kadlec Medical Center in Richland, WA where she helped bring many babies into the world. In total she worked over forty years in the nursing industry. She was proud of her nursing career and was very disappointed when she had to retire early because of health problems. After Velma and Gary retired, they moved into a retirement community for a couple of years later following their youngest son Keith to Newport, WA when he purchased the funeral home there. Velma is preceded in death by her parents, her younger brother Lee, and her infant son Dennis. She is survived by her husband Gary in Newport, WA her children Rodney Campbell (and Bobbie) of Idaho Falls, ID, Sheryl Rhodes (and Rick) of Benton City, WA, Keith Campbell (and Cindy) of Newport, WA, a foster daughter Kathy McGuire (and Doug) of Bothel, WA. Her brother Kenneth Nilsson (and Arvilla) of Idaho Falls, sister Evelyn (and Kent) Terry of Shelley, ID ten grandchildren, two great grandchildren as well as step and foster grand-children. A Funeral Service will be held Friday, May 17th at 3PM at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building in Priest River, ID with viewing starting at 2PM. There will be a viewing at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building at 675 S. Milton St. in Shelley, ID on Sunday, May 19th from 6-8PM. Velma will be laid to rest on Monday, May 20th, 2019 at 11AM at the Shelley Cemetery in Shelley, ID.

VELMA NILSSON CAMPBELL Velma Nilsson Campbell (80) of Newport, WA passed away in the early morning hours of Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Newport Long Term Care. Velma was born October 5, 1938, in Blackfoot, ID the daughter of Veta Grace and Clifford Swain Nilsson. Velma grew up in the Shelley, ID area attending the Shelley schools. After graduating from High School in 1956, Velma attended Ricks College (Now BYU, Idaho) in Rexburg, ID where she studied nursing. She graduated in the last three-year nursing class held in the Idaho Falls Hospital. After completing her nurses training, she served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Australia where she met Gary Campbell. After they both returned from their missions they were married in the Idaho Falls Temple on February 23, 1963, and immediately drove the Alaska Highway to Anchorage, AK, they lived through the big earthquake of 1964. There were four children born to this union, Rodney, Sheryl, Keith and Dennis who died at birth. Gary and Velma lived in Alaska, Shelley, ID, Twin Falls, ID and Kennewick, WA later settling in Benton City, WA. Velma worked for many years as a nurse working most of her years at Kadlec Medical Center in Richland, WA where she helped bring many babies into the world. In total she worked over forty years in the nursing industry. She was proud of her nursing career and was very disappointed when she had to retire early because of health problems. After Velma and Gary retired, they moved into a retirement community for a couple of years later following their youngest son Keith to Newport, WA when he purchased the funeral home there. Velma is preceded in death by her parents, her younger brother Lee, and her infant son Dennis. She is survived by her husband Gary in Newport, WA her children Rodney Campbell (and Bobbie) of Idaho Falls, ID, Sheryl Rhodes (and Rick) of Benton City, WA, Keith Campbell (and Cindy) of Newport, WA, a foster daughter Kathy McGuire (and Doug) of Bothel, WA. Her brother Kenneth Nilsson (and Arvilla) of Idaho Falls, sister Evelyn (and Kent) Terry of Shelley, ID ten grandchildren, two great grandchildren as well as step and foster grand-children. A Funeral Service will be held Friday, May 17th at 3PM at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building in Priest River, ID with viewing starting at 2PM. There will be a viewing at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building at 675 S. Milton St. in Shelley, ID on Sunday, May 19th from 6-8PM. Velma will be laid to rest on Monday, May 20th, 2019 at 11AM at the Shelley Cemetery in Shelley, ID. Published in Tri-City Herald on May 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close