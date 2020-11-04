Vera Ann Sousley
May 21, 1928 - October 29, 2020
Kennewick, Washington - It is with a heavy heart that we say good-bye to our Mother and longtime Kennewick resident, Vera A. Sousley. She died on October 29, 2020 at Fieldstone Memory Care in Kennewick at the age of 92.
Vera was born to Lloyd and Mary Pettit on May 21, 1928 in Kalispell, Montana. In 1942 her family moved to Ronan Mt. It was there, while attending high school, she met the love of her life, Jim Sousley. Their 75-year union began in June of 1945. Jim's 42-year construction career took them to many Northwestern states as well as the Dominican Republic and Venezuela. For many years after Jim's retirement in 1990 they wintered in Arizona while maintaining a home in Kennewick which allowed them to enjoy year-round golf. Vera also enjoyed her family, dancing, reading, painting, and cooking. Many delicious meals were shared around her table.
Vera's kind and gentle presence will be sorely missed.
Vera was preceded in death by her husband Jim in January 2020; daughter Sharon in October 2014 and by both parents and all her siblings.
She is survived by her daughter, Carol (Gary) Erickson of Kennewick, WA; son, Don (Ruth) Sousley of Tyler, TX; six grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren and seven great great grandchildren.
Vera and Jim's ashes will be buried together at the Ronan, MT Cemetery in the summer of 2021. A memorial service will be held at that time.
Our words cannot express how much we appreciated the loving and professional care from Fieldstone Memory Care and Chaplaincy Hospice Care. They are all angels.
