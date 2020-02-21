Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vera Gordon. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

VERA NADINE GORDON Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation - Kennewick Vera Nadine Gordon, age 87, of Kennewick, Washington, passed away on February 19, 2020 in Spokane, Washington. She was born in Topeka, Kansas on July 29, 1932 to John and Blanch (Yeary) Edens. Vera was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She enjoyed painting, Gardening, puzzles, and especially her family. She has lived in the Tri-Cities, Washington for 65 years. Vera is survived by her daughter Kathleen (Timothy) Martin; grandchildren Tyler (Alexandra) Morrey, Kendra (Sean) Miller and Jacob Morrey. She was preceded in death by her husband Norman Ross Gordon; children Dennis Wayne Gordon, Frank Neal Gordon; parents and many siblings. A viewing will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 4:00pm 4:45pm with Funeral Service at 5:00pm at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 820 S. Buntin St. Kennewick, Washington. Interment will be on Sunday, February 23, 2020 8:30am at Desert Lawn Memorial Park, 1401 S. Union St. Kennewick, Washington. For online condolences or to sign the online guest book, visit

