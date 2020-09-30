Verdell Ingraham
December 4, 1927 - September 23, 2020
Kennewick, Washington - Verdell Ingraham was born December 4, 1927 to Chester and Ethel Noble in
Van Buren, Arkansas and passed peacefully September 23, 2020 at her home
in Kennewick, WA. Verdell loved and was loved by her family.
She married Norman Ingraham on July 27, 1946 in Prosser, WA where they lived and raised three children. They were married 70 years. She enjoyed playing cards, dancing with her husband, gardening and entertaining.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Chester and Ethel Noble, her husband Norman and sisters, Ruth, Ruby, Eva Lee and Lovetta and one brother Sonny. She is survived by her children Jerome/Lisa Ingraham, Janette Burgess/Joe Vanlerope and Jacquelyn Turner also 7 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandson and brothers Charles/Carol Noble and Hugh Noble.
The family invites you to sign their online guest book at www.muellersfuneralhomes.com
.