VERL ELWOOD FLUHARTY 6/22/25-3/18/19 Einan's at Sunset Dad was born in Mt. Ayr Iowa on June 22, 1925, the fourth child of Oscar and Erla K. Fluharty, brother to Howard, Richard, Leah, Louise, Lucille, and Arlene. Dad married Doris Angell in 1951 and had seven children, Doug Fluharty (Deb), Laurie Lamb (Steve), Connie Carpenter (Dave), Verland Fluharty (Shonna), Kay Blank (Blaine), Tina McClure (Doug), and Sandy Beus (Kyle). He was Grand-father, Great Grandfather, and Great Great Grand-father to 38. Dad was a child of the great depression, his family moved west from Iowa in search of a better life. Dad served in the Navy during WWII, enlisting at the age 17, serving from June 17, 1943-April 23, 1946. He was extremely proud to serve his country. Mom and Dad settled and farmed in North Pasco, Block 15 in 1955, part of the Columbia Basin Irrigation Project. Dad was a proud member of the NFO (National Farmers Organization). Dad was also a truck driver at various times in his life and was an honorary retired member of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters. Dad received numerous driver safety awards. Dad will be laid to rest at a private ceremony at Sunset Gardens, Richland, WA with full military honors. In Lieu of flowers, please donate to your local Veterans Association. A special thank you to the caregivers and nurses at Guardian Angel Homes and Hospice for the excellent care dad received at the end of his life. Dad, when we get to where you are, gives us a whistle. Express your thoughts and memories on our online Guestbook at

