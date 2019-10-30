VERN LENARD DAVIDSON Vern Lenard Davidson returned home to his Father in Heaven on October 26, 2019 in Pasco, Washington after a long battle with Dementia. Vern was born May 24, 1935 in Rexburg Idaho to Vern Stevens and Camilla June (Smith) Davidson. Funeral services will be held Saturday November 2, 2019 at 11am. A viewing will precede the funeral from 10am 10:45am. Services will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints Olympia building, 4445 Olympia St., Kennewick Washington 99337. Burial to follow at Desert Lawn Memorial in Kennewick. Hillcrest Memorial Center in Kennewick is in charge of the funeral arrangements. For online condolences please visit: www. HillcrestMemorialCenter. com
Published in Tri-City Herald on Oct. 30, 2019