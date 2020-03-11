VERN MEHRER Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Vern Mehrer, 72, passed away on March 4. He lived in Finley for 27 years and retired from Hanford in 2018. He was born in Ellensburg, grew up in California, and was a Navy submariner. He was a patient man who never shied away from hard work. He is survived by his wife Lynda; children James, Deborah, Frank, and Kelli; eight grandchildren; three sisters; and more family. His funeral will be held March 12th at Mueller's Funeral Home in Kennewick. His burial is March 16th at Mills and Mills Funeral Home in Tumwater. Flowers may be sent to either service. Donations in Vern's name can be given to the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society. The family invites you to sign their online guest book at www.muellersfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Tri-City Herald on Mar. 11, 2020