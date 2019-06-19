VERNA MARY KOEPP Einan's at Sunset Verna Mary Koepp, born February 18, 1919 in Portage, Wisconsin to Anton and Lydia Jerrison, passed away peacefully on June 16, 2019 at the age 100. Verna married Earl Koepp in 1937, who preceded her in death in 1980. She lived in the city of Richland many years and was employed at the Richland Public Library for 30 years. She is survived by grandchildren Jerad (Melissa) Koepp, Bonnie Cobb, Dora (Scott) Staples, Janet YBarbo, Darcey (Danny) Draggo, Melanie Clifford, Christina Swing, and also great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Earl, granddaughter Shawna Koepp, sons Jason and Jerad Koepp, her sisters Edith Johnson, Dorothy Jerrison, Isabel Bennett, and brother Russell Jerrison. The family would like to make a special acknowledgement to the wonderful and caring staff of the Chaplaincy Hospice. Express your thoughts and memories on our online Guestbook at www.einansatsunset.com
Published in Tri-City Herald on June 19, 2019