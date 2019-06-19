Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for VERNA MARY KOEPP. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

VERNA MARY KOEPP Einan's at Sunset Verna Mary Koepp, born February 18, 1919 in Portage, Wisconsin to Anton and Lydia Jerrison, passed away peacefully on June 16, 2019 at the age 100. Verna married Earl Koepp in 1937, who preceded her in death in 1980. She lived in the city of Richland many years and was employed at the Richland Public Library for 30 years. She is survived by grandchildren Jerad (Melissa) Koepp, Bonnie Cobb, Dora (Scott) Staples, Janet YBarbo, Darcey (Danny) Draggo, Melanie Clifford, Christina Swing, and also great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Earl, granddaughter Shawna Koepp, sons Jason and Jerad Koepp, her sisters Edith Johnson, Dorothy Jerrison, Isabel Bennett, and brother Russell Jerrison. The family would like to make a special acknowledgement to the wonderful and caring staff of the Chaplaincy Hospice. Express your thoughts and memories on our online Guestbook at

VERNA MARY KOEPP Einan's at Sunset Verna Mary Koepp, born February 18, 1919 in Portage, Wisconsin to Anton and Lydia Jerrison, passed away peacefully on June 16, 2019 at the age 100. Verna married Earl Koepp in 1937, who preceded her in death in 1980. She lived in the city of Richland many years and was employed at the Richland Public Library for 30 years. She is survived by grandchildren Jerad (Melissa) Koepp, Bonnie Cobb, Dora (Scott) Staples, Janet YBarbo, Darcey (Danny) Draggo, Melanie Clifford, Christina Swing, and also great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Earl, granddaughter Shawna Koepp, sons Jason and Jerad Koepp, her sisters Edith Johnson, Dorothy Jerrison, Isabel Bennett, and brother Russell Jerrison. The family would like to make a special acknowledgement to the wonderful and caring staff of the Chaplaincy Hospice. Express your thoughts and memories on our online Guestbook at www.einansatsunset.com Published in Tri-City Herald on June 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close