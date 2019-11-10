VERNON L. DAY Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Vernon L. Day passed away peacefully in his home on November 4 th , 2019. He was born in Lingle, Wyoming on February 9 th , 1932 to Lawrence and Hazel (Busler) Day. He leaves behind his wife of 64 years, Helen; 2 sons, Alan and Ron; 3 grandchildren and many great grand- children. Vernon retired from the Navy in 1992 as a Senior Chief Petty Officer. He also retired from ConocoPhillips and then worked at Energy Northwest and a handful of other jobs. Vernon loved to travel anywhere the road would take him. He enjoyed building beautiful furniture, going shooting at the Rattlesnake Gun Club where he was a range officer and spending time laughing and telling stories with family and friends. Vernon's graveside service will be on November 13 th , 2019 at 10:00 AM at Desert Lawn Memorial Park in Kennewick, Washington. His Celebration of Life will follow at the Boyce residence in Kennewick, Washington 99337; all friends and family are welcome to attend. The family invites you to sign their online guest book at www.muellersfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Tri-City Herald on Nov. 10, 2019