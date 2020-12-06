Vernona Cathryn Chappelle Hodgin
November 20, 1945 - August 24, 2020
Kennewick , Washington - Vernona Cathryn Chappelle Hodgin, daughter of the late Hyrum Vernon Chappelle and Cora Avo Austin Chappelle, passed away on August 24th, 2020. She was born on November 20th, 1945 in Harrison, Arkansas.
Cathryn moved with her family to Richland, Washington in 1947 and graduated from Columbia High School in 1964. She continued her education after graduation and received an Associates of Arts degree in Business from Columbia Basin College.
Cathryn had a long career in administration, working as a Personnel and Human Resources Manager. During her career she worked for General Electric, Douglas United Nuclear, ITT/FSS, J. A. Jones Construction Services Company, ICF Kaiser Hanford Company and Fluor Federal Services. She retired in 2001.
Cathryn married Donald R. Hodgin on her birthday, November 20th, 1984. They lived together in Kennewick and built their dream home in the Villas at Canyon Lakes in 1996. Cathryn and Don enjoyed traveling and spending time with their family and friends.
Cathryn is survived by her daughters, Brenda Bergstrom and Jennifer Bergstrom Scalley, husband David Scalley, her grandchildren Griffin Scalley, Lydia Caldwell, Hanna Scalley and Ian Caldwell. She leaves behind many beloved family members and close friends.
Anyone who knew our mother understood her deep devotion to her family and loved ones. She had a caring nature and she enjoyed helping others solve their problems and work to better themselves. After Don's death in 2016, she began volunteering at the gift shop in Trios Health Southridge Hospital. Cathryn enjoyed working in her yard tending to her flower gardens, visiting with her loved ones, and pampering her rescue dog, Frankie.
A celebration of our mother's life will be held once Covid-19 pandemic restrictions are lifted. In lieu of flowers, a contribution to the Tri Cities Animal Shelter would be greatly appreciated. Our mother would be overjoyed to support their efforts and help provide care for animals in need. Checks made payable to Tri Cities Animal Shelter are preferred. Please mail to 1312 S. 18th Ave, Pasco, WA 99301, referencing our mother's name for the donation.
