VERONICA FABIAN NUNEZ Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation Veronica Fabian Nunez age 45, passed away alongside her family on November 16, 2019 at the Kadlec Regional Medical Center. She was born May 11, 1974 in Apatzingán, Michoacán, Mexico, the daughter of Martin and Graciela Fabian. She married the love of her life, Samuel Nunez on October 10, 1992 in Pasco, WA. Veronica was a hard worker and go-getter. She moved to the Tri-Cities in 1989 and while living in Pasco she successfully started her own housekeeping business and managed to help her husband pastor a local church as well. She loved spending time with her family and cooking. She was known for her beautiful smile and bravery. She is survived by her husband, Samuel, her four children, Samuel Jr and his wife Crystal, Richard, Melissa and Timothy; her parents Martin and Graciela Fabian; four sisters, two brothers, and their spouses and 17 nieces and nephews. Veronica will be missed by so many as she touched countless lives with her strength and courageous faith. A public Celebration of Life service will be held at 6pm Friday Nov. 22nd, at Kennewick Baptist Church, 2425 W Albany Ave in Kennewick. A memorial service will be held at 10:30am Saturday Nov. 23rd, at Hillcrest Memorial Center, 9353 W Clearwater Ave in Kennewick. The committal service will follow and will be held at Sunset Gardens, 915 Bypass Highway in Richland. The family invites you to sign her tribute page at www. hillcrestmemorialcenter. com

