VICKI EDWARDS STAFFORD Vicki Edwards Stafford (AKA Kelly) passed away 7/2/19 after a long and painful struggle with Alzheimers. Vicki as she was known in school, or Kelly as her family always called her was born in Sunnyside Washington 3/27/52 and lived in Yakima for eight years until her family moved to Kenne-wick in 1960. She attended St. Joseph's Catholic School for several years, then Westgate Elementary followed by Park Junior High and then KHS where she graduated in 1970 and was voted most artistic. She attended CBC from Fall 1970 to Spring of 1972. Vicki and Dan Stafford met and fell in love in the Summer of 1969, attended CBC together and split up in Spring of 1972. They lost track of each other but were re-united by a chance encounter in 1981. After comparing notes they determined they had both been married on New Years Eve 1974, Vicki in Las Vegas at the Wedding Chapel and Dan in Couerdalene at "the Hitching Post". Both marriages were virtually simultaneous , only to different people in different places in Quickie marriage chapels on New Years Eve 1974. Their relationship re-ignited and they had so much in common between, antiques, history, travel and old houses that it wasn't long before they realized there was no reason not to get married, so that was taken care of in a good friends back yard in September 1982. Vicki embraced being a step-mother to Dan's two children and a new family was born. She had been working with her Mother in a women's consignment clothing business but once re-married she took over bookkeeping for Dan's auto wrecking business. She also worked on Tri City Cancer Center Guild fund raisers and volunteered tutoring learning disabled kids trough Project Literacy. She spent many hours planning and working on restoring an old farm house in West Pasco and was a familiar sight in her yellow 68 Camaro. Vicki was a loving generous person who helped dozens of children learn to read and move on to successful lives. She tried to help conflicted and prejudiced people overcome racism and prejudice. She always had an opinion and was never at a loss for words, never using phrases like "I'm not sure" or "Let me think about it". She is survived by her Husband Daniel Stafford, her Mother Shirley Edwards Swann, Brother David Edwards, and Stepchildren Alexis Firman and Andrew Stafford. A Memorial gathering will be held at the Stafford residence at 2320 No. Road 84, Pasco on Sunday Aug 11 from 2:00 on and Family and Friends are invited.

