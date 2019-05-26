VICKI RAE REMICK February 4, 1960 to May 21, 2019 Vicki was born in Kennewick, WA and attended Kennewick High School. She passed away May 21, in the family home with her husband by her side. Vicki is survived by her husband of 37 years, Leroy Remick, children Tasha, Matthew, and Jennifer, son-in-law Jeremy, and grandchildren Summer and Landon. Vicki is also survived by her sisters, Glenda, Joan, Nicki, and Pam. She was preceded in death by her parents, Doris and Gail Hickman and JR Schroeder, and her sister, Susan. Vicki came from a large, loving family and enjoyed caring for those around her, especially her grand-children. She got much happiness from simple pleasures, like feeding the squirrels who would wait for her on the porch each day and her precious pugs. A Celebration of Vicki's Life will be held Wednesday, May 29, 2019 from 4 to 6 pm at Columbia Valley Grange, 6300 W. Court Street, Pasco, WA.

