VICKIE BLOCK SPITZ Vickie Block Spitz was born in Escondito California on March 20th 1955 to Beverly and Kenneth Spitz. She was a ballet dancer, a pianist and most recently a grandmother. She finished her bachelor's degree and early she retired from her 20 year career at Department of Energy in Richland in March 2019. She loved her garden, friends, coffee and grandchildren. Shortly after retiring she was with a diagnosis of Stage Four Lung cancer. She secretly fought breast cancer years prior. Ultimately her final hours she was surrounded by her children in her rocking chair in the hospital on Sunday, December 29th 2019. She was survived and lived for her 4 children and 11 grand children, Forrest Bowman of Florida, Heather Bowman of Pasco Washington, Shane Bowman of Bothell Washington, Foster Davies of Richland Washington, her sister Krisie McPherson of Lakewood Washington. She was preceeded in death by her parents and brother Chadwick Block Spitz. She lived her life as if dancing and no one was watching. She will be truly missed but her song will carry on in our hearts. Her Memorial will be at the Living Room Community Church in Kennewick, 3pm Saturday, January 18th 2020.

