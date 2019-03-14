Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for VICTOR M. RUIZ. View Sign

VICTOR M RUIZ 03/06/1945-02/26/2019 Victor Morales Ruiz of Benton City, WA passed away on February 26, 2019. He was 73. Victor is a native of Los Angeles CA, and graduated from John Marshall High School in Los Angeles before attending Los Angeles Community College. Victor married Joan Stewart in 1992 and they lived in Naches, WA for 15 years prior to moving to Benton City 8 years ago. Victor's interest in aerospace and computer engineering brought him many challenging and rewarding opportunities during his career. He made a strong contribution to the Tri-Cities by assisting with fundraisers, health fairs and community activities as a member of the Tri-Cities Cancer Center Men's Club. Victor's biggest passion was cooking for friends and family by which he was able to express his generous and caring spirit. Next on his list of passions was his Harley Davidson. Whether it was a ride across the country or around the town, nothing made him happier. With his wife Joan, Victor enjoyed breeding and showing Great Pyrenees dogs. Together they built lasting and rewarding relationships with many wonderful people. Victor was preceded in death by his son, Stephen, and his parents, Juan and Beatrice Ruiz. He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Joan Stewart-Ruiz; his children Sean and Shannon; grandchildren Stephen Ruiz, Kayla Najera, Twins Bella and Brayden Ruiz-Thompson; siblings Rosemary Haffey (Brett), Richard and Robert (Maria). Services will be held Saturday, Mar 16, 2019 at 10AM at Christ the King Catholic Church, 1111 Stevens Dr, Richland, WA. A celebration of life will follow in the Wellness Center at the Tri-Cities Cancer Center, 7350 Deschutes Avenue, Kennewick, WA. In lieu of flowers, Victor requested that donations be made to the Tri-Cities Cancer Center Foundation (509-737-3413).

