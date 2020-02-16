Guest Book View Sign Service Information Mueller's Greenlee Funeral Home 1608 West Court Street Pasco , WA 99301 (509)-547-3316 Memorial service 1:30 PM Mueller's Greenlee Funeral Home 1608 West Court Street Pasco , WA 99301 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

VIKI WEITZ- MCCARTNEY Victoria Lynnelle Weitz-McCartney passed away with her children by her side on February 6, 2020 in Richland, WA. Viki was born in Walla Walla, Washington on January 2nd, 1960 to Donna Lee Weitz (Lobdell) and Victor Duane Weitz. Viki was the first of four siblings who were raised in Pasco, Washington. She graduated from Pasco High in 1978 and continued her education at Columbia Basin College graduating in 1980. While at CBC she was captain of the cheerleading squad when they won the Junior College National Football Championship. Following courses at The University of Nevada Las Vegas (UNLV), her passion for providing others with joy and happiness blossomed when she opened and operated, Balloons Above Tri-Cities Balloon Shoppe in 1983. Shortly thereafter, she married Myles A. McCartney and their union produced her children, the two greatest joys of her life. In addition to being a loving mother, wife and community business owner, she began a third career in real-estate investment in 1984. She was extremely proud of the fact that she purchased, repaired and personally managed all of her properties. Other points of pride were her many rose awards from her longtime membership of the Rose Society and her establishment of the Weitz Scholarship Foundation for local high school students. Viki is a testament to how extremely loving, thoughtful, dedicated, kind, and inspirational a daughter, sister, mother, aunt, grandma, cousin, and friend can be to all she knew and loved. Although she may be gone, she will never leave our hearts or the hearts of those she has touched. Viki is survived by her two children, Krystal McCartney, Bryson McCartney (Alison); mother, Donna Lee Weitz; siblings, Victor Weitz, Kristine Weitz, and Karl Weitz; seven nieces and nephews, and one of her greatest inspirations, grandson, Banks McCartney. She is preceded in death by her father, Victor Duane Weitz. A memorial service will be held on February 21st, 2020 at 1:30 PM at Mueller's Green Lee Funeral Home, in Pasco. Friends and family are welcome to attend and celebrate Viki's life. Flowers and condolences may be sent to, 1608 W. Court St. Pasco, WA 99301.

