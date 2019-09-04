Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vincent Creighton. View Sign Service Information Mueller's Greenlee Funeral Home 1608 West Court Street Pasco , WA 99301 (509)-547-3316 Send Flowers Obituary

VINCENT LAVERN CREIGHTON Mueller's Greenlee Funeral Home On Thursday, August 29, 2019, Vincent LaVern Creighton, passed away at the age of 57 in Kennewick, WA. Vince was born in The Dalles, Oregon on September 20, 1961 to Michael and Judy Creighton. Vince had two sons, Timothy and Vincent. Vince was raised in Baker City, Oregon where he attended Baker High School. Baker City and his friends always had a special place in his heart. He moved to Casper, WY in summer of 1980 where he met Deana Mayo, they had their son Tim Mayo in Denver, Co. They moved back to Oregon in 1985. In 1990 Vince moved to Clarkdale, AZ where he met Debbie Pace, their son Vincent Creighton was born in Cottonwood, AZ. While in Arizona, Vince worked special effects on two movies, Universal Soldier and Stargate, he loved getting paid to blow things up! In 1995 Vince moved back to Oregon, to be near family and friends. He enjoyed life in Eastern Oregon and Washington to the fullest. His passion was riding horses in the mountains of Eastern Oregon. He had several dear friends that stood by him in all his craziness and adventures. Vince met Doris Purdue and was with her for ten years before her passing in 2015. Her daughters Angela, Tiffany & Brittany and his dear friend Jacque and their children were a part of his family. They loved their Papa. Vince was preceded in death by his father Michael. He is survived by his mother Judy Dubsky, siblings Skeeter, Jani (Clark), Duke (Cheryl), & Susan (Steve), sons Timothy (Patience) and Vincent (Melissa), granddaughters Naomi and Tara, several cousins, nieces & nephews, plus extended families that he loved. A celebration of life will take place on Vince's birthday, September 20, 2019 at Canyon Lakes Course in Kennewick, WA from 5-8pm, please stop by and share your favorite memories. The family invites you to sign their tribute wall at

