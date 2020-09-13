Vincent (Vinny) Julius, Sr.
September 4, 2020
Davenport , Washington - Vincent (Vinny) Julius, Sr., passed away peacefully on September 4, 2020, in Davenport, Washington from a short, valiant battle with cancer. Vincent was 72 years young. He was born in Massachusetts to the late Kathleen and Nunzio Julius.
Vincent is survived by his wife, Janet of 25 years; son Vincent Julius, Jr., daughter Kathleen (Kayte) Gier, and step-son Casey Breithaupt, another daughter whom he loved and adopted as his own Audra Beatty; sisters Sharon Doucette and Mary Hill; brother Johnny Julius; his 8 grandchildren along with many loving extended families, friends, and longtime Brothers and Sisters in Blue.
He is preceded in death by his parents and oldest sister Janet Bennett.
Vincent was a supply sergeant in the United States Air Force at Elmendorf in Anchorage, Alaska. Upon moving to Washington State, he became a Hanford Patrolman. Vincent honorably retired after 27 years serving with the Benton County Deputy Sheriffs Department. During his service, he performed various roles to include: Benton County SWAT Team, Bi-County Regional Crowd Control, Field Training Officer for newly hired deputies, United States Drug
Enforcement Agency, Tri-Cities Metro Drug Task Force, and The Benton County Sheriff's Department Tactical Response Team. He had a passion for serving his community and inspired many civilians throughout his career.
He had a enthusiasm and love for the outdoors. He took many adventures with friends of cross country motorcycle trips, snowmobiling, hiking, and camping.
Two of his famous quotes: "Slow down, pay attention, and look at what you're doing." and "It's snowing like a bastahd (with his best Boston accent)."
Please join us in a reception to celebrating his life on Saturday, September 19, 2020, from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm. at The Davenport Memorial Hall, 511 Park St. Davenport, WA. 99122.
In lieu of flowers, please send a charitable donation to: Vanessa Behan Crisis Nursery, 2230 E. Sprague Ave., Spokane, WA 99202 Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.strate-funeral.com
for the Julius family. STRATE FUNERAL HOME,
DAVENPORT,
WA is caring for the Julius family.