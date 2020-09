Vincent (Vinny) Julius, Sr.September 4, 2020Davenport , Washington - Vincent (Vinny) Julius, Sr., passed away peacefully on September 4, 2020, in Davenport, Washington from a short, valiant battle with cancer. Vincent was 72 years young. He was born in Massachusetts to the late Kathleen and Nunzio Julius.Vincent is survived by his wife, Janet of 25 years; son Vincent Julius, Jr., daughter Kathleen (Kayte) Gier, and step-son Casey Breithaupt, another daughter whom he loved and adopted as his own Audra Beatty; sisters Sharon Doucette and Mary Hill; brother Johnny Julius; his 8 grandchildren along with many loving extended families, friends, and longtime Brothers and Sisters in Blue.He is preceded in death by his parents and oldest sister Janet Bennett.Vincent was a supply sergeant in the United States Air Force at Elmendorf in Anchorage, Alaska. Upon moving to Washington State, he became a Hanford Patrolman. Vincent honorably retired after 27 years serving with the Benton County Deputy Sheriffs Department. During his service, he performed various roles to include: Benton County SWAT Team, Bi-County Regional Crowd Control, Field Training Officer for newly hired deputies, United States DrugEnforcement Agency, Tri-Cities Metro Drug Task Force, and The Benton County Sheriff's Department Tactical Response Team. He had a passion for serving his community and inspired many civilians throughout his career.He had a enthusiasm and love for the outdoors. He took many adventures with friends of cross country motorcycle trips, snowmobiling, hiking, and camping.Two of his famous quotes: "Slow down, pay attention, and look at what you're doing." and "It's snowing like a bastahd (with his best Boston accent)."Please join us in a reception to celebrating his life on Saturday, September 19, 2020, from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm. at The Davenport Memorial Hall, 511 Park St. Davenport, WA. 99122.In lieu of flowers, please send a charitable donation to: Vanessa Behan Crisis Nursery, 2230 E. Sprague Ave., Spokane, WA 99202 Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.strate-funeral.com for the Julius family. STRATE FUNERAL HOME,DAVENPORT,WA is caring for the Julius family.