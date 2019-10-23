Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for VINCENT ROBERT PANDO. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

VINCENT ROBERT PANDO Einan's at Sunset A beloved husband, step-father, great grand- parent, grandparent, brother in-law, teacher, and friend, Vincent Robert Pando dropped into his final wave Thursday morning October 10 in Richland, Washington. Vince was an avid surfer. Vince was born July 6th 1935 in Detroit, Michigan to Violet Quintieri and Frank Pando. The family later moved to San Luis Obispo where Vince graduated from San Luis Obispo High School in 1953. Vince continued his education earning a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Business Management & Mechanized Agriculture and a Technical Certificate from California Polytechnic State University in 1964. Later he furthered his education attaining a teaching credential from San Francisco State University in 1970. A lifelong learner and accomplished linguist, Vince obtained many certificates and credentials related to fitness instruction; he also mastered Spanish and loved to practice Italian and Finnish. Vince embodied an ethic of service. In 1958 he entered the Army and achieved the rank of Private First Class and an honorable discharge in January 1964. While working for the Southern Pacific Railroad he also served as a union representative for his fellow union members.Serving as a fitness instructor at Mills Hospital in San Mateo in his later years, Vince helped many aging adults find ways to mitigate age-related ailments such as arthritis. Surfing and cycling were twin passions for Vince which he pursued well into his later years by participating in many cycling events and surfing contests.In his pursuit for fitness, it was on a Sierra Club hike in Santa Cruz Vince met his wife Marcia Rae Andrews whom he married in September 1991 and who survives him. With a magnetic smile and easy charm, Vince loved to share stories with everyone around him. Students in the high school classes where he substituted would often find a friendly and understanding connection with Vince. He loved kids, especially the children of his step-sons. We will miss you, Vince, and you will be remembered as your story lives on. Vince is pre-deceased by his mother, father, step- father Andy Anderson, and brother Rick Pando. Survived by sister-in-law Patsy Pando, nieces Rebecca (Sean) McCulloch and Kelly Pando, and step- sons Gregg Andrews, Kevin Andrews, and Mike Andrews. Services will be held for Vince at Einan's in Richland on Saturday October 26 at 11:00am. Express your thoughts and memories on our online Guestbook at

