Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for VIOLA MAE HILTWEIN. View Sign

VIOLA MAE HILTWEIN Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Viola was born March 10, 1929 to Harry and Nora Berg in Fargo, North Dakota. She graduated from Fargo Central High School in 1947. She was wed to Leo joseph Hiltwein in 1947. Their son Michael was born and they moved to Kenne-wick, Washington in 1951. A second son, David Robert Hiltwein was born in 1952. Sadly, Leo died of cancer in 1975. Viola's sister, Ellen came to live with her and together they pursued many interests. They became wood carvers, and very soon Vi became a Master Carver and teacher. They fished, bowled, raised beef and took part in many "Fun-Run" marathons from Spokane's Bloomsday Run to the San Francisco Bay Breaker Run. Viola was a wonderful cook and candy maker. Her peanut brittle was 'legendary'! She was greatly loved by her family and friends. She was a convert to the Catholic faith and an active member of the study group, prayer and Rosary groups at St. Joseph's. The family request that in leu of flowers, perhaps a donation might be made to Tri-Cities Chaplaincy, The Cancer Center or Virginia Mason Hospital in Seattle. The family invites you to sign their tribute wall at www.muellersfuneral

VIOLA MAE HILTWEIN Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Viola was born March 10, 1929 to Harry and Nora Berg in Fargo, North Dakota. She graduated from Fargo Central High School in 1947. She was wed to Leo joseph Hiltwein in 1947. Their son Michael was born and they moved to Kenne-wick, Washington in 1951. A second son, David Robert Hiltwein was born in 1952. Sadly, Leo died of cancer in 1975. Viola's sister, Ellen came to live with her and together they pursued many interests. They became wood carvers, and very soon Vi became a Master Carver and teacher. They fished, bowled, raised beef and took part in many "Fun-Run" marathons from Spokane's Bloomsday Run to the San Francisco Bay Breaker Run. Viola was a wonderful cook and candy maker. Her peanut brittle was 'legendary'! She was greatly loved by her family and friends. She was a convert to the Catholic faith and an active member of the study group, prayer and Rosary groups at St. Joseph's. The family request that in leu of flowers, perhaps a donation might be made to Tri-Cities Chaplaincy, The Cancer Center or Virginia Mason Hospital in Seattle. The family invites you to sign their tribute wall at www.muellersfuneral homes.com Funeral Home Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home

1401 S. Union St.

Kennewick , WA 99338

(509) 783-9532 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Tri-City Herald on Feb. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close