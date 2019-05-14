Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for VIOLA MAXINE BUMGARNER. View Sign Service Information Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home 1401 S. Union St. Kennewick , WA 99338 (509)-783-9532 Send Flowers Obituary

VIOLA MAXINE BUMGARNER Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Maxine Bumgarner passed peacefully at Callaway Gardens in Kennewick, May 9, 2019. She was born in Hennepin, Oklahoma, January 5, 1924; the fourth of twelve children. With five brothers and no sisters until she was nine years of age her mother said the only thing she ever heard her say was, "Hey, wait for me." During WWII Maxine worked for Douglas Aircraft in Oklahoma City as an original "Rosie the Riveter" riveting wing sections on DC3's seven days a week. Her name is listed on the official roster in the National Rosie the Riveter Museum in Richmond, CA. In 1944, Ralph Bumgarner, a boy she had known since first grade, proposed marriage and invited her to travel to the San Francisco Bay Area where he was building and repairing battle ships. She did, and they started their family when son, Jim, was born in 1946. In 1949 they moved to Texas where Ralph was employed by Phillips Petroleum Company. In 1956 their daughter, Melinda Jo, was born in Dumas, Texas. The next year, Phillips transferred the family to Kennewick, WA. Ralph passed away in 1995. They were married one day short of 51 years. Maxine loved being with her children, grand-children and great-grandchildren. For many years, she also loved working as a playground supervisor and lunch-ticket taker at Edison Elementary in Kennewick; she was active in the Eastern Star; and no doubt hundreds of her quilts can be found in homes, schools, police-cars and churches all over the Tri-Cities. Maxine was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Vera Brown of Hennepin, OK, all seven brothers, one sister, and one granddaughter, Kimberly Jo Anderson. Survivors include her two children; Jim Bumgarner (Lois), Melinda Jo Anderson (Kim); four grandchildren, Brooke Bumgarner - Canada (James), Derik Bumgarner, Brian and Kevin Anderson (Jen); and four great-grandchildren: Izaiah, Aidan, and Maia Canada, and Elodie Anderson. A special thanks to the staff at Callaway Gardens and Hospice at the Chaplaincy for their wonderful care and assistance. Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday May 15th, 2019 at 3:30 pm at Desert Lawn Memorial Park located at 1401 S. Union St. Kennewick WA. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations to Hospice at the Chaplaincy, 2108 W Entiat Ave, Kennewick, WA 99336. The family invites you to sign their online guest book at www.muellerfuneral

VIOLA MAXINE BUMGARNER Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Maxine Bumgarner passed peacefully at Callaway Gardens in Kennewick, May 9, 2019. She was born in Hennepin, Oklahoma, January 5, 1924; the fourth of twelve children. With five brothers and no sisters until she was nine years of age her mother said the only thing she ever heard her say was, "Hey, wait for me." During WWII Maxine worked for Douglas Aircraft in Oklahoma City as an original "Rosie the Riveter" riveting wing sections on DC3's seven days a week. Her name is listed on the official roster in the National Rosie the Riveter Museum in Richmond, CA. In 1944, Ralph Bumgarner, a boy she had known since first grade, proposed marriage and invited her to travel to the San Francisco Bay Area where he was building and repairing battle ships. She did, and they started their family when son, Jim, was born in 1946. In 1949 they moved to Texas where Ralph was employed by Phillips Petroleum Company. In 1956 their daughter, Melinda Jo, was born in Dumas, Texas. The next year, Phillips transferred the family to Kennewick, WA. Ralph passed away in 1995. They were married one day short of 51 years. Maxine loved being with her children, grand-children and great-grandchildren. For many years, she also loved working as a playground supervisor and lunch-ticket taker at Edison Elementary in Kennewick; she was active in the Eastern Star; and no doubt hundreds of her quilts can be found in homes, schools, police-cars and churches all over the Tri-Cities. Maxine was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Vera Brown of Hennepin, OK, all seven brothers, one sister, and one granddaughter, Kimberly Jo Anderson. Survivors include her two children; Jim Bumgarner (Lois), Melinda Jo Anderson (Kim); four grandchildren, Brooke Bumgarner - Canada (James), Derik Bumgarner, Brian and Kevin Anderson (Jen); and four great-grandchildren: Izaiah, Aidan, and Maia Canada, and Elodie Anderson. A special thanks to the staff at Callaway Gardens and Hospice at the Chaplaincy for their wonderful care and assistance. Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday May 15th, 2019 at 3:30 pm at Desert Lawn Memorial Park located at 1401 S. Union St. Kennewick WA. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations to Hospice at the Chaplaincy, 2108 W Entiat Ave, Kennewick, WA 99336. The family invites you to sign their online guest book at www.muellerfuneral homes.com Published in Tri-City Herald on May 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close