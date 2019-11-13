VIOLA "VIE" THIBAULT Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Viola "Vie" Thibault, born December 20, 1918, joined her husband Gene Thibault in Heaven on November 8, 2019. They had no children of their own, but she leaves behind two daughters by heart; Ruth Sanders (Allan) Kennewick and Judy Bergum (Dave) Kennewick, many "Heart" grand- children, and great grandchildren. She met her late husband Gene when she was in the Army Women's Auxiliary and he was serving during World War II. They moved in the late 1940s from Colorado to the Tri-Cities. They had many years of fun on motorcycle trips, belonging to Hill and Gully Motorcycle Club and living in Hawaii while Gene led construction crews. They built their own home together in Kennewick. She had many adventures; a hot air balloon ride and a white-water rafting trip. She loved dancing at the Pasco Senior Center. Vie was preceded in death by her parents, husband and two sisters. Graveside services to be held Saturday, November 16 at 2:00 p.m. at Desert Lawn Memorial Park in the Military Section in Kennewick. The family invites you to sign their online guest book at www.muellersfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Tri-City Herald on Nov. 13, 2019