Virginia "Elaine" Bellofatto

April 21, 1932 - September 24, 2020

Sun City West, Arizona - Virginia Elaine Bellofatto passed away in her home in Sun City West, Arizona of Ampullary Cancer at the age of 88 on September 24, 2020.

Elaine is predeceased by her husband, Michael Bellofatto on February 4, 2020.

Elaine is survived by her children, Michael A. Bellofatto, Kennewick, WA. and Jan Bearden, Austin, TX. Two brothers, two sisters, nieces, nephews, and grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Elaine was born in Independence, Missouri, on April 21, 1932, the eldest of five children, two brothers and two sisters. She left home at eighteen to attend on a scholarship at Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar, Missouri. In the summer of 1950, she decided to go to Central Missouri State in Warrensburg, Missouri to complete a Home Economics degree. She worked at a local diner to make ends meet and that is where she met her love of her life, Mike. They married in 1956 and were together to the end.

Elaine found joy in teaching preschool children, sewing, camping and swim club and Wii Bowling.

She was a great Mom, caring Grandmother and considerate friend. She will be missed greatly, never forgotten and always in our hearts.

A memorial service will be held at Cave Creek Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Arizona on November 9, 2020 at 12:30 p.m.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store