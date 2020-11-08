1/
Virginia "Elaine" Bellofatto
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Virginia "Elaine" Bellofatto
April 21, 1932 - September 24, 2020
Sun City West, Arizona - Virginia Elaine Bellofatto passed away in her home in Sun City West, Arizona of Ampullary Cancer at the age of 88 on September 24, 2020.
Elaine is predeceased by her husband, Michael Bellofatto on February 4, 2020.
Elaine is survived by her children, Michael A. Bellofatto, Kennewick, WA. and Jan Bearden, Austin, TX. Two brothers, two sisters, nieces, nephews, and grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Elaine was born in Independence, Missouri, on April 21, 1932, the eldest of five children, two brothers and two sisters. She left home at eighteen to attend on a scholarship at Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar, Missouri. In the summer of 1950, she decided to go to Central Missouri State in Warrensburg, Missouri to complete a Home Economics degree. She worked at a local diner to make ends meet and that is where she met her love of her life, Mike. They married in 1956 and were together to the end.
Elaine found joy in teaching preschool children, sewing, camping and swim club and Wii Bowling.
She was a great Mom, caring Grandmother and considerate friend. She will be missed greatly, never forgotten and always in our hearts.
A memorial service will be held at Cave Creek Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Arizona on November 9, 2020 at 12:30 p.m.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tri-City Herald on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Memorial service
12:30 PM
Cave Creek Veterans Memorial Cemetery
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved