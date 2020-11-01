1/1
Virginia Gragg
1929 - 2020
Virginia Gragg
January 20, 1929 - October 24, 2020
Vancouver, Washington - Virginia Ann Gragg, 91, passed peacefully on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Arms Wide Open, Adult Family Home in Vancouver, from the effects of dementia. Virginia's greatest love was her family. She leaves her children, daughter Diana Jenkins (Larry), son Steve Gragg (Kellie), daughter Carol Short (Jeff), grandson Blaise Sciurba (Tara), granddaughter Deborah Delevan (Jason), granddaughter Katy Bretanus (Tyler), grandson Joseph Philip (Lee), grandson Josiah Philip, and great granddaughters Claire and Bailey Delevan. She will also be missed by sister, Beth WIndsor, and many loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by husband, Keith, of 73 years, her parents, two sisters, a brother, and grandson Jonathan.
Our mom met our dad when she was working as a waitress in a cafeteria in Wichita, Kansas. She stayed with her family in Wichita after they married while he was away during the war. After he was discharged, they moved their young family to Santa Monica, California. They resided in Santa Monica and the San Fernando Valley area until moving to Kennewick in 1992 after retiring. After Keith's death in 2019, she moved with family to the Vancouver area.
Mom was involved in PTA, and Little League when we were younger. She made lifelong friends wherever she went. She was owner/operator of Virginia's Figure Salon in North Hollywood, and ended her working career in banking.
Mom and Dad visited Jeff and Carol, and the kids in Kennewick and decided it would be a great place to retire. They stayed busy taking drives, visiting with friends over breakfast at McDonalds, and feeding the ducks at the river.
Her greatest love was spending time with family, she was always up for playing games, her favorite was Yahtzee. She had the best laugh and loved to have fun, she will be greatly missed.
At this time there is no planned service. The family will get together for a private celebration when it is safe to do so.


Published in Tri-City Herald on Nov. 1, 2020.
