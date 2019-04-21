Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for VIRGINIA K. "GINNY" MCMASTER. View Sign

VIRGINIA "GINNY" K. MCMASTER Einan's at Sunset Virginia "Ginny" K. McMaster, 90, passed away peacefully with family by her side on April 18, 2019 in Richland, WA. Ginny was born, October 4, 1928 in Madera, PA to Benoni and Ferdina Jopling. Ginny was raised and graduated from high school in Houtz-dale, PA. Ginny moved to Richland, WA in 1949 to be with family and work as a secretary in the nuclear field. This is where she would meet and marry her loving husband of 65 years. She married Jack McMaster on February 22, 1950; from 1950-1971 she raised her children and continued to work in the secretarial field. In 1971, Ginny and Jack sold their home and moved to Sitka, Alaska where she volunteered at Sheldon Jackson College. In 1974, Ginny and Jack returned to Richland, WA where she went to work for Battelle Northwest until her retirement in 1985. Ginny had a love for Christ and was a long-time member of Westside Church. She enjoyed traveling with Jack. They traveled to many places including the Holy Land, Hawaii, Japan, and made many trips to Alaska. She loved to garden and play scrabble with Jack. She loved her family very much. Ginny is preceded in death by her husband Jack and mother Ferdina. Ginny is survived by her son Gordon (Chris) McMaster, Richland, WA; daughter Marsha Dandrea; granddaughters: Stacy (Scott) Atchison, Pasco, WA and Miranda Sheridan, Las Vegas, NV; grandsons: Gordon (Stephanie) McMaster II, Kennewick, WA and Shane Sheridan, Las Vegas, NV; great-grandchildren: Kadell, Michael, Austin, Bailey, Nathan, Cloee, MaKayla, Paisley, and Samantha. She is also survived by nieces, nephews, and many friends. At Ginny's request there will be no public services. Einan's at Sunset is handling arrangements. Express your thoughts and memories on our online Guestbook at

