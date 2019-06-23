Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for VIRGINIA KATHYRN (GUYER) BAYLESS. View Sign Service Information Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home 1401 S. Union St. Kennewick , WA 99338 (509)-783-9532 Send Flowers Obituary

VIRGINIA KATHYRN (GUYER) BAYLESS Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Virginia Kathyrn (Guyer) Bayless died Sunday, June 16, 2019, at her home at Tranquility Haven, Kennewick. She was born January 12, 1922, in Friona, Texas to John and Mary Guyer. She was the youngest of 4 children. After high school Ginny earned her RN at N.W. Texas Hospital in Lubbock. She then joined the Navy and was stationed at the Naval Hospital in San Diego. Her naval career came to an end in 1944, when she married Marine Myron Bayless. After the war they moved to Washington, drawn by work at Hanford. Ginny's nursing career in Richland began at Kadlec, followed by many years in private offices of Drs. Peterson, Kendall, and Freeman. The births of her two daughters added a new dimension to her young life. Her devotion to her family was enriched by a sense of humor and relentless optimism. The Bayless home was always a welcoming place. Ginny was a great colleague, a dependable neighbor, and a devoted friend everywhere. Soon after Myron's death in 2009, Ginny moved to a retirement apartment and began a new chapter of friendships and activities. Her trademark smile was an open invitation to a joyful, loving view of the world. Ginny is preceded in death by parents, siblings, and husband of 65 years, Myron. She is survived by daughters and their husbands, Myra Sue and Rich Hooper, and Andy and Scott Hamaker; grandchildren Michael Hooper (partner Raven), Megan Swander (husband Carl), and Seth Hamaker (wife Danae). Rounding out her family are Bret and Cathy Hooper, Scot Hooper, and Heidi Hooper. Beloved great grandchildren include Paige, Claire, Aspen, Mason, Matt, Kayleigh, Anna, and Samantha. She was the last surviving aunt to several nieces and nephews. A graveside service was held with family June 20, 2019. A celebration of Ginny's life will be held July 12, 2019, at the West Richland Golf Course, 2pm-4pm. The family would like to publicly thank the staff of Tranquility Haven, where Ginny received loving, professional care. In appreciation of services provided, the family suggests any donations in Ginny's name be made to Tri-Cities Chaplaincy Hospice.

