VIRGINIA LEE (VIVIAN) POLSTER Einan's at Sunset Virginia L. Polster was born May 6, 1935 in Bucyrus, Kansas and passed away Wednesday September 25, 2019 at her home, surrounded by her loved ones. Mom has a deep love for her faith and her family; she was the consummate military wife, taking each new post in stride. During her husband Bill's many deployments, mom held the family together and made each house a warm and welcome home for their children. Upon Bill's retirement, they settled in the Tri-Cities and enjoyed many years together with their treasured children and grandchildren. Mom had a love of gardening and spent much time outdoors tending to her picturesque yard. Throughout their 63 years together, they were blessed with 6 children, 12 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Virginia's family would like to invite you to a Celebration of her life on Monday, September 30, 2019. There will be a Rosary at 10:00 a.m. immediately followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Both to be held at Christ the King Catholic Church, in Richland, WA with a reception following. We ask that in lieu of flowers donations be made to her favorite charity, Food for the Poor. Graveside Services for the family wIll be held at a later date at Sunset Gardens in Richland, WA. Express your thoughts and memories on our online Guestbook at

