VIRGINIA MCINTYRE 3/18/1937 1/17/2020 Virginia McIntyre (VJ, Pokey or Bumma to many) of Kennewick, Washington, passed away Friday, January 17, 2020, at the age of 82. With her sweetheart Bill by her side, Virginia did it all; quite literally. It is not her presence alone that will be sorely missed, but also her affection and love that provided inspiration to us all and gave meaning to her beautiful life. Everyone is encouraged to celebrate her in their own special way, as the fuss of a service just would not suit her.

