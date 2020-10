Vivian Florence Jorgensen,January 31, 1931 - October 13, 2020Milton-Freewater, Oregon - Vivian Florence Jorgensen, 90, of Milton-Freewater passed away October 13, 2020 at her home. She was born January 31, 1930 in Twin City, Idaho to John Peter and Emily (Karlson) Anderson.On July 14, 1946 she married Arnold Roger Jorgensen in Buhl, Idaho. Their family moved to Milton-Freewater in 1960 where Roger was a grade school principal and then the school district Superintendent.Vivian was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in various callings including many years as a Seminary teacher, and in the Family History Center. A highlight in her life was serving a mission with her husband in Scotland.For over 50 years, she volunteered in the Scouts in many positions including scout leader, Wood Badge, and the Eagle Scout Board of Review. She earned the On My Honor Award and was presented the Silver Beaver Award by the National Court of Honor for "outstanding longtime service to youth."She was a 4-H sewing club leader, school volunteer, taught Red Cross First Aid classes; and knitted hundreds of stocking caps, lap-robes and afghans for veterans in the VA Medical Center and that were shipped to Iraq and Afghanistan to military personnel.Vivian spent thousands of hours working with the youth and helping others. At the 2015 Milton- Freewater Citizenship Awards ceremony, she was presented the "Golden Pioneer" award, for her service to the community.She is survived by her daughters, Colleen (Gene) Stocking of Connell, Washington, Sandy (Greg) Nelson of Star, Idaho, Debbie (Robert) Montgomery of Boise, Idaho, Loretta Smith of Forest Grove, Oregon and Heidi Keller of Las Vegas, Nevada; son, Michael (Kim) Jorgensen, of Pensacola, Florida; 25 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband in 2008; and son, Thomas Roger Jorgensen, in 1976.Viewing will be Friday, October 16, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home in Milton-Freewater and Saturday morning October 17, 2020 from 9:00-9:45 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Milton-Freewater with funeral services following at 10:00 a.m. Concluding services and interment will follow at the Milton-Freewater Cemetery. Face masks are required at all events.Memorial contributions can be made to the Church Humanitarian Services or Missionary Fund through Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 S. Main St., Milton-Freewater, OR 97862.To leave a online condolence visit www.munsellerhodes.com