VIVIAN N. PETERSON Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Vivian N Peterson, a gentle true spirit passed away April 3 at 11:39 AM. She passed peacefully with her family present. She was born 4/23/26 in Morrisdale, PA to Evelyn Boyce and Philip Nicholas. The things she loved the most were flowers and the presence of her family. Dur-ing the great war she worked at Hanford and was given a medal for her contributions. She met and married Everett R Peterson there, who passed in 2001. Vivian cared for Everett during his MS years and still maintained the house and family gatherings every Sunday. For several years during this time she also worked at St. Mary's hospital in Walla Walla. She is survived by daughter Sharon Logg & husband Stuart, son Richard and wife Kathy, Grandson Chance Overholt and his wife Jennifer, their children Zane & Reid. Brother-in-law Bob Peterson and wife Shirley. And numerous nieces and nephews. She is proceeded in death by her parents, husband, daughter Susan and her grandchildren Michael & Julian. Per her request there will be no funeral or memorial. The family invites you to sign their tribute wall at www.muellersfuneral

1401 S. Union St.

Kennewick , WA 99338

