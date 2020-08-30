Von Greiff

1/1
VON CARL GREIFF Von Carl Greiff age 60 passed away 8.21.2020 after battling cancer. He was born to parents Carl and Delsa Greiff in Yakima WA. Von graduated from Davis High School and later attended Perry Tech. Von is survived by daughters Keena Greiff, Jolene Acree (Michael Acree), grandchildren Gabriel and Vivienne Acree, mother Delsa Greiff, brothers Max (Karen) and Hans Greiff. Von was predeceased by father Carl Greiff and brother Eric Greiff.Von worked out at Hanford for over thirty years. Von was a brilliant musician performing with Javatones in numerous venues around Tri Cities. During hot summer days Von was often found with friends out on his boat enjoying nature. Von's funeral will be held via Zoom on September 5, 2020 at 2:00pm. Details can be found on his Facebook account.

Published in Tri-City Herald on Aug. 30, 2020.
