W. JEAN MCKENNA

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for W. JEAN MCKENNA.

W. JEAN MCKENNA Prossser Funeral Home W. Jean McKenna, a former resident of Prosser, Benton City and Kennewick entered into rest on February 28, 2019 in Yakima. She is survived by her husband, Patrick McKenna of Yakima; her daughters, Lisa Archer (Eddie) of Spirit Lake, ID, Michele Fend-rich (David) of Vancouver, WA, Shannon Richardson and Jill James (Brian), all of Yakima, and Sharon Ensley (Randall) of Shawnee, Kansas; twelve grandsons and two granddaughters.. Visitation will be held at Prosser Funeral Home on Monday, March 4, 2019 from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. with Recitation of the Rosary to begin at 6:30. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, March 5 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Prosser. Memorial contributions may be made to wagstorichesanimalrescue organization.org in Yakima or Paws Up in Prosser, contact [email protected] aol.com. You may leave a message for the family at www.prosserfuneral home.com
Published in Tri-City Herald on Mar. 3, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.