W. JEAN MCKENNA Prossser Funeral Home W. Jean McKenna, a former resident of Prosser, Benton City and Kennewick entered into rest on February 28, 2019 in Yakima. She is survived by her husband, Patrick McKenna of Yakima; her daughters, Lisa Archer (Eddie) of Spirit Lake, ID, Michele Fend-rich (David) of Vancouver, WA, Shannon Richardson and Jill James (Brian), all of Yakima, and Sharon Ensley (Randall) of Shawnee, Kansas; twelve grandsons and two granddaughters.. Visitation will be held at Prosser Funeral Home on Monday, March 4, 2019 from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. with Recitation of the Rosary to begin at 6:30. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, March 5 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Prosser. Memorial contributions may be made to wagstorichesanimalrescue organization.org in Yakima or Paws Up in Prosser, contact [email protected] aol.com. You may leave a message for the family at www.prosserfuneral home.com
Published in Tri-City Herald on Mar. 3, 2019