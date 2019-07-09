Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for W. RAY BEASLEY. View Sign Service Information Einan's Funeral Home, Inc. 915 By-Pass Highway Richland , WA 99352 (509)-943-1114 Send Flowers Obituary

W. RAY BEASLEY Einan's at Sunset W. Ray Beasley, 63, of Richland, WA, passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019 surrounded by his loving family and friends at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland. J.C. and Lillie Mae Beasley brought home twins born on December 12, 1955, in Topp- enish, WA, a daughter named Faye and a son named Ray. Ray attended public schools in Toppenish and graduated from Toppenish High in 1975. During High School he participated in football and wrestling. Ray's current position was Radiological Firstline Supervisor at CH2M Hill Plateau Remediation Company. One of his favorite pastimes was antiquating and continually working on his beautiful Disney Christmas Village. Also, the annual Thanksgiving trip to Portland was a perfect time for Christmas shopping for him and wife Brenda. During football season Ray would always keep tabs on his favorite team the Dallas Cowboys, but to keep peace in the household he supported the Seattle Seahawks, because a happy wife is a happy life. Ray is survived by his loving wife Brenda; Daughter, Chelsea Smith -Beasley, Granddaughter, Arianna (Richland, WA), Sister, Annette Roach (Richland, WA); Brothers, John Beasley (Ellensburg, WA); Michael Beasley (Watford City, ND); Nephews, Henry Roach (Jenny) (Redding, CA); Great-nephews, Jordan Roach (Britney), Bryson Roach (Chico, CA); Justin Roach (Las Vegas, NV); Hendrix Roach (Redding, CA); Niece, Cortney Beasley (Oakland, CA). Extended Family Children: Christina (Tracy) Richland, WA; Natasha (Sean) Kennewick, WA; Bryon (Ann) Richland, WA; 14 Grandchildren, and 3 Great-Grandchildren. Ray had a special bond with Granddaughter Caitlyn Rettig. He also leaves behind numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the medical team at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland for their excellent care; also, the management and employees of CH2M Hill Plateau Remediation Company for their kindness, compassion and unconditional support for Ray and his family during this sad time. A special thank you to Ray's good friend Dusty Butcher. Ray is preceded in death by his parents, his twin sister Faye, nephew Jeffrey Allen Roach and mother-in-law Margaret Chapin- Benson. Ray was loving, caring and kind; he will be greatly missed by his family, friends and co-workers. Services will be Friday, July 12, 2019 at 11:00 am at The Sunset Memorial Gardens Event Center with Graveside internment to follow. Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm at The Sunset Memorial Gardens Event Center, 915 By-Pass Hwy, Richland, WA. Express your thoughts and memories on our online Guestbook at www.einansatsunset.com Published in Tri-City Herald on July 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

