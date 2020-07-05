EMERSON WALKER BOONE Emerson Walker Boone passed away in the arms of his mother and father, on June 16th, 2020 at the age of 4 due to an aggressive form of pediatric cancer. He was born, lived, and died in the wonderfully unpredictable, force-of-nature way that only he could pull off. He loved greatly, did everything 100%, and was the perfect mix of sweet and kind with a lovable dash of sassy and stubborn that kept life delightfully entertaining. He loved playing with his brother, bubbles, dancing, the beach, superhero costumes, snacks, and school buses. Emerson battled through 5 months, 23 days of treatment before cancer took his life. The effects of his cancer and it's treatment kicked his body's butt, and hard, but he still found joy in apple juice boxes, cruising the cancer care wing in his wheelchair and scaring the nurses, playing with his "Friends" the therapists, nurses, and ladies of child- life, coloring, bartering with the nurses to get stickers and playing with his Lightning McQueen, Spiderman and Octonaut toys. We are so incredibly grateful to the many doctors who encompassed a spectrum of specialties, the nurses, residents, physical and occupational therapists, and child life specialists at Seattle Children's Hospital who worked so hard to try to rid our sweet boy of this vicious disease. You all are amazing human beings, there are no words to properly express our gratitude and love for you. You gave us the gift of an extra 5-months with him. Throughout this journey, Emerson was supported by so many, including his mother, father, big brother, friends and family, and over 6,000 people who were touched by Emerson's heroism through the @FightWithEmerson social media page. Donations can be made directly to the family at (www.Paypal.me/FightWithEmerson) or in Emerson's honor to some of the organizations that gave us so much during his battle: Seattle Children's Hospital (https://www.seattlechildrens.org/giving/donate/honor-loved-one/
), Seattle Ronald McDonald House (https://www.rmhcseattle.org/donate-2/
). "Remembering you is easy, I do it every day. It's just the heartache of losing you that will never go away ." -Unknown