WALLACE "WALLY" BROWN Wallace "Wally" Brown passed away after a day of fun on September 21, 2019, in Kingston, Washington. Wally was born in 1934 in Caldwell, Idaho, to Rollie "Bud" Brown and Grace Shenk Brown, and lived in Washington, Idaho, Montana, Colorado, California, and Hawaii. Those who knew him know that Wally lived life to the fullest. He lived more than most people in the 85 calendar years he was here because he had infectious enthusiasm and a zest for life that wouldn't quit. Wally made friends of strangers, wrote his own rules, and paved his own way. As much as people knew that hanging out with him could end in disaster or at the least, a bad hangover, he was the type of man that people would drive six hours at the drop of a dime to spend time with. Wally had the credentials of an academic - he attended and played football and baseball at Whitman College, Boise Junior College 1952-1953 (Associates), University of Idaho 1954-1955 (Bachelor, Masters and Kappa Sigma Fraternity), and also attended the State University of New York in Oneonta (Graduate work). However, those academic achievements were probably fringe benefits of his love for sports and athletics. He was three-sport letterman at Pasco High School. He played football and baseball at Whitman College, Boise Junior College, and the University of Idaho. In 1953, Wally was an all-conference JC lineman and played in the 1953 Junior Rose Bowl in Pasadena. After his playing career was over, Wally went on to be an Assistant Principal, Baseball Coach, and Football Line Coach at Pasco High School (1957-1962); Instructor, Baseball Coach, and Football Line Coach at Columbia Basin College (1962-1967); Football Line Coach at the University of Montana (1967-1970); and Director of Business Operations for the LA Express, USFL Football team (1980-1984). While he coached at Montana, they were Big Sky Champions in 1969 and 1970 and played in the Camelia Bowl both years. In 2009, the 1969 and 1970 University of Montana Football teams were inducted into the University of Montana Hall of Fame. In 2018, Wally was inducted into the Columbia Basin College Hall of Fame. Other, non-sports related jobs included: Regional Sales Director for Fleetwood Enterprises, Kit Manufacturing, and Skyline Manufacturing (1970-1980); Consultant and Director Fuqua Homes (1985-1987); Marketing Specialist for Regency Publications/Guest Informant (1988-1994); and Owner/Publisher of Menu & More Magazine (1995-2005). Wally also had extensive community involvement with the Pasco, Boise, Manhattan Beach, and Redondo Beach Chambers of Commerce; Kiwanis Club; BSU Alumni Athletic Departments; Crane Creek Country Club; and various charities. Wally enjoyed his retirement years mostly by spending time with family and friends, golfing and following his favorite sports teams, the Seattle Mariners, Seattle Seahawks, the Tampa Bay Rays, and any spring training baseball game he could attend in person. Wally will be truly missed by all, including his: Son Chris (Kari); Grandchildren Casey and Chloe; Sisters Mary Margaret and Cathy; Cousins Elizabeth (Larry), Cloris, Nieces and Nephews Suzanne (Brooklin), Logan, Jordan (Linsey), Mike (Erica), Noah, Mark (Tracey), Hannah, Alex, and Duke, as well as all his other relatives and friends in Boise, Edmonds, Pasco, and all over the Pacific Northwest and beyond. Whether you called him brother, coach, cousin, dad, friend, husband, or uncle, you will miss the good times with Wally Brown. A "Celebration of Life" will be held during Happy Hour (4 p.m.-7 p.m.), and Pabst Blue Ribbon will be served, in Boise on November 30, 2019, at 15 S. Ruby Street, Boise, ID 83706.

