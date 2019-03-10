Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WALTER FEIL. View Sign

WALTER FEIL Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Walter Feil (age 91) peacefully passed into heaven March 5, 2019 surrounded by family at his bedside. He was born October 1, 1927 in Bayard NE. to David and Mollie Feil. Walter attended Bayard public schools and graduated in 1945. Following graduation, he worked on the family farm until he met the love of his life, Dorothy Jane Fertig, at a Dutch Hop dance, who he married and spent the next 68 years with. This union was blessed with one child, Randall, in 1951. In 1955 the family moved to Renton, WA where he pursued a career at Boeing. Then in 1960 they moved to Kennewick where he worked at the Hanford Nuclear Site and participated in constructing the nuclear reactors. Along the way he received diplomas in electronic data processing and engineering technology. He joined Local 598 in the early 80's and became a pipefitter. After retiring in 1995 he vacationed with family and friends. Walt is survived by wife Dorothy Kennewick, WA; Randy Feil Kennewick, WA; brother: Robert Feil, NE.; grandkids: Renee Rodriguez (Jesse) Richland, WA; Ryan Feil (Alma) Pasco, WA; Robyn Feil Richland, WA; great grandkids: Forrest Rodriguez, Isiah Rodriguez, Xander Feil, Kensie Feil, and great-great granddaughter Demri Rodriguez. The family would like to give a heartfelt thanks to his amazing caregivers that made it possible to for him to remain in his home with his wife following 2 separate hip fractures; you are all loved and deeply appreciated. His service will be held Friday, March 15th at 10 a.m. at Kennewick Baptist Church 2425 W Albany Ave, Kennewick. The viewing is Thursday, March 14th from 5pm-8pm at Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home 1401 S. Union, Kennewick WA. The family invites you to sign their tribute wall at www.muellersfuneral

1401 S. Union St.

Kennewick , WA 99338

