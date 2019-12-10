Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WALTER G. "WALLY" BURKS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

WALTER "WALLY" G. BURKS Einan's at Sunset Walter "Wally" G. Burks went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 27th, 2019 in Richland, Washington. Wally was born in St. Louis, Missouri on December 12th, 1940 to Samuel Owen Burks and Edith (Moore) Burks as the youngest of 7 boys. Wally migrated west from Ipava, Illinois to Richland, Washington to join his brothers who already settled in the Tri-Cities. Wally attended Richland High School (Go Bombers!) and graduated in 1959. While attending Richland High School, he met JoAnne Beatty Robertson and shortly after graduating, they married and were blessed with four children; Teresa, Tamara, Tonia and Walter "Wally" Jr. Wally was the proud owner of multiple service stations in Richland and Pasco. In 1963, he and his brother Frank purchased a Texaco station located in Richland, Washington on the corner of Swift Blvd and Stevens Dr. In 1969, Wally and his brother Charles "Leo" purchased a Conoco station off Court St. in Pasco, Washington and in 1971, Wally Purchased Westgate Texaco in Richland, Washington and maintained ownership until the 80's. Then he moved onto ownership of Texaco Mini-Mart in Pasco, Washington. After many years of being the proud owner of the Texaco and Conoco service stations, Wally left to work for various other employers to include; Farmers Exchange, Harbor Oil, ICF Kaiser and Clark County Parks. Wally was also employed by Einan's Sunset Memorial Gardens and assisted in its construction. Wally was preceded in death by his father, Samuel Owen Burks, his Mother Edith "Moore" Burks and his beloved brothers Donald "Don" Burks, William "Bill" Burks and Robert "Bob" Burks. Wally is survived by his children Teresa Wayman, Tamara Morrison, Tonia Garrigues and Walter "Wally" Burks Jr. He is also survived by 11 grand-children; Danielle Webster, Karina Garrigues, Marissa Garrigues, Brianna Morrison, Brooklyn Morrison, Makayla Ratty, Tyler Ratty, Adam Burks, Addison Burks, Makenzie Burks and Lila Burks all of whom he was so proud of. Wally was blessed with 3 great grandchildren; Grace Tetreault, Taylar Shively and Star Teal. Wally was deeply committed to his family and friends, always there when they needed him. He was a man who loved life, a very strong man with a witty sense of humor who touched many. He was greatly loved and will be deeply missed. Memorial services: Einan's at Sunset (Chapel) 915 By Pass Hwy Bldg. H, Richland, WA 99352 Public viewing: 12/12/2019 3-5pm Memorial Services: 12/13/2019 1-3pm Express your thoughts and memories on our online Guestbook at

Published in Tri-City Herald on Dec. 10, 2019

