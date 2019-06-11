Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WALTER OLIVER HAND. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

WALTER OLIVER HAND Walter Oliver Hand, age 71, of Lynn, MA died unexpectedly on Wednesday, June 5th at Massachusetts General Hospital. He was the husband of Elizabeth I. Davenport (Mancini) Hand, with whom he shared 26 years of marriage. Born in Nevada, he was the son of the late Edison C. and Patty E. (McDowell) Hand. Walter grew up in Pasco and was a graduate of Pasco High School, class of 1965. Walter proudly served in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. Walter was a trained executive chef, received his Associate's Degree from Columbia Basin College in Pasco, WA, and later completed the Culinary Arts Program at Northeastern University. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing. His greatest joy came from spending time with his family, and he was a lifelong friend to many. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter and son-in-law; Jessica and Aaron Jenness; his granddaughter, Madeline Jenness, his sisters; Ellen Carr and her husband John, Dolly Nevada Hand, and Rita Eklund; as well as numerous beloved nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Marine Corps Association & Foundation, PO Box 1775, Quantico Virginia 22134 (

WALTER OLIVER HAND Walter Oliver Hand, age 71, of Lynn, MA died unexpectedly on Wednesday, June 5th at Massachusetts General Hospital. He was the husband of Elizabeth I. Davenport (Mancini) Hand, with whom he shared 26 years of marriage. Born in Nevada, he was the son of the late Edison C. and Patty E. (McDowell) Hand. Walter grew up in Pasco and was a graduate of Pasco High School, class of 1965. Walter proudly served in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. Walter was a trained executive chef, received his Associate's Degree from Columbia Basin College in Pasco, WA, and later completed the Culinary Arts Program at Northeastern University. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing. His greatest joy came from spending time with his family, and he was a lifelong friend to many. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter and son-in-law; Jessica and Aaron Jenness; his granddaughter, Madeline Jenness, his sisters; Ellen Carr and her husband John, Dolly Nevada Hand, and Rita Eklund; as well as numerous beloved nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Marine Corps Association & Foundation, PO Box 1775, Quantico Virginia 22134 ( www.mcafdn.org ). Guestbook at www.solimine.com Published in Tri-City Herald on June 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close