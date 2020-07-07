WALTER 'TROY' SLAPE Walter 'Troy' Slape, 75, of Kennewick, Washington, passed away on July 4, 2020. After a courageous battle with cancer, he passed quietly at home, with his wife of 55 years by his side. Troy was born on September 27, 1944 in Girard Kansas. As a child, the family moved to California, where he followed in his father's footsteps as a jockey, and began working with horses. He eventually got into horse training, and began training Quarter horses for Rusty and Barbara Rufus. He met his wife Pat while on the racing circuit in Ruidoso Downs, New Mexico. In 1979, he moved his family to Washington. He worked at Energy Northwest for 23 years, and retired in June, 2007. Troy love the outdoors, and always enjoyed golfing, fishing, hunting, and any activity that kept him outside. He loved to watch his Grandkids and Great granddaughter play sports, and spending time hanging out with family. He was blessed to be able to do everything he ever wanted to do, and was loved by all throughout his adventures. Troy enjoyed the retirement life, and his days were always filled with lots of golf, fishing, or just enjoying life. He is survived by his wife Pat (Keith family), son Lee Slape (Cathy), Granddaughter Jennifer Phipps; Grandson Jeffrey Slape; Great granddaughter Kaydence Phipps; Brother Bill Slape (Lee) and family; He was preceded in death by parents Luther Lee and Elizabeth Slape; brother Luther Lee Slape. He also leaves behind many more family, and lots of friends that he had made throughout his life time. At his request, there will be no service held. A celebration of life will be held privately with family. Troy requested no cards or flowers, but, donations can be made in his name to Tri-Cities Cancer Center, Kennewick, WA



