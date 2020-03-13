WANDA EVE DOESCHER Wanda Eve Doescher, 79 of Kennewick, passed away on March 8th, 2020. She was born at January 16th, 1941 at home in Custer, South Dakota to Byron Walter and Pauline Bauer Combs. Their family moved to Kennewick, WA in 1953. Wanda graduated from Kennewick High School in 1959. Wanda and Stuart Murphy were married from 1959 to 1990 and raised two sons, Patrick and Shawn. Wanda loved her work with individuals with disabilities. She graduated from Columbia Basin College in 1984. Wanda also loved her years in retail and worked at many of the mall shops. Wanda married Don Doescher in 2015 and have enjoyed 4 happy years. They enjoyed traveling and their mountain cabin. Wanda was a member of First Lutheran Church, where she and Don sang in the choir, and were active in the Steven's Ministry. Wanda was preceded in death by her parents Byron W. and Pauline Combs. She is survived by her husband Don, her sons and daughter in laws, as well many great and great great grandchildren from both Don and herself. Many friends and extended family will miss her warm smile and cheerful, generous personality. Viewing will be available Friday 3/13/2020 at Columbia Memorial Cemetery in Pasco. Memorial Services will be held Monday 03/16/2020 at 11am, First Lutheran Church in Kennewick. Viewing will be available one hour before the service.

