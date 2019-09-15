Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WANDA GRACE (BURNETT) STEICHEN. View Sign Service Information Viewing 12:00 PM Packwood Community Presbyterian Church Packwood , WA View Map Funeral Mass 1:00 PM Packwood Community Presbyterian Church Packwood , WA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

WANDA GRACE (BURNETT) STEICHEN Wanda Grace (Burnett) Steichen, 90, of Packwood, WA/Kennewick, WA died on September 9, 2019 at Trios Hospital in Kennewick, WA. Wanda was born to Roy and Alma (Katz) Burnett, on July 31, 1929 in Huron, SD. She graduated High School in Huron, SD. She met her husband Robert at a dance in Huron, SD and they were married after her High School graduation on June 11, 1947 and were married 68 years and had 9 children. Wanda was a full time mom and homemaker to her husband and 9 children and was a caregiver to many of her grandchildren. She also found time to be a charter member and had the role of President during her membership with the Young Ladies Institute #214 in Richland, WA. She was a cure for the Mountain Ma's and Pa's Square Dance Club in Packwood, WA. She also held roles as secretary of the Randle Grange #865 and Treasurer of the High Valley Women's Club, as well as a member of the St. Mary's Guild in Packwood, WA. She enjoyed doing crafts, Playing Bridge and Crocheting. She crocheted afghans for all of her 9 children, baby blankets for her 23 grandchildren and 17 great-grand children and blankets for wedding gifts for her 23 grandchildren. Wanda is preceded in Death by her husband Robert, her father and mother Roy and Alma(Katz) Burnett, her brothers; Clarence Burnett, Merle Burnett, Roger Burnett, Harold Burnett, Richard Burnett, sisters; Charlotte DeNolf, and Dorothy Knouse. Wanda is Survived by brothers; Clifford Burnett and Arlie Burnett, sisters; Jessie Root, Maxine Paye, and Beverley Allbee, sons; Kim (Lorna) Steichen, Kerry (Carrie) Steichen, Dana (Denise) Steichen, and Rial (Esther) Steichen, daughters; Shawn (Cris) Harmia, Vicki (Randy) Buck-Bricker, Alicia (Steve) Merwin, Jaime (Craig) Hall, and Lynna (Arvid) Morfin, 23 grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren plus 3 on the way. She was a loving mother and wife, a caring and giving woman and will be missed by many. There will be a Catholic funeral Mass at the Packwood Community Presbyterian Church in Packwood, WA on Friday September 20th at 1:00 pm with a viewing prior at 12:00 noon. There will be a Graveside Service following the mass at the Packwood Evergreen Cemetery in Packwood, WA and a Celebration of Life at the Packwood Senior Center located at 12931 US-12, Packwood,WA 98361.

