WANDA MAXINE WISE 99 Einan's at Sunset Wanda Wise, age 99 of Richland, Washington, passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020 with her two daughters, Carol and Jani at her bedside. She was under the care of Tri-City Chaplaincy Hospice House. Wanda was born in Wymore, Nebraska on December 18, 1920 to Daisy and Albert Donahoo. Soon after, the family moved to the Moravia, Iowa area where she grew up on a small farm. Wanda's parents taught her the importance of budgeting money and always making sure the bills were paid. The most enjoyable lesson Wanda learned was the pleasure that cooking and baking would have in her life. Cooking excellent dishes and meals became the joy of her life especially when she was cooking for her family. This remained true up until the very end. Wanda had perfected the art of making bread pudding, fried chicken, noodles, mac and cheese, deviled eggs, and the best macaroni salad ever. The recipes were carefully guarded in her personal memory. In her early 20s, Wanda moved to Des Moines, Iowa and met her future husband Doyle Wise. They were married in 1944. Soon after they were drawn to Hanford, Washington because of the war effort and became proud workers on the Manhattan Project. They were so proud to move into their "B" house and soon welcomed their two daughters into their lives. They lived in that house until 1989. Wanda was a very dedicated and solid worker. She worked as a food processor at Universal Foods until the age of 73. Wanda is preceded in death by Doyle Wise; parents, Daisy and Albert Donahoo; and brother, Delbert Donahoo. Wanda is survived by her two loving daughters; Carol Roberts (Bruce) of Idaho Falls and Janice Sola of Richland; brother Alvin Donahoo; grandchildren, Seth Clute (Kristy), Ben Andress (Christi), Shannon Dayton, Kiko Sola (Andrea); great-grand- children, Mitchell Clute, Kyra Andress, Kami Dayton, Samuel Andress, and Olivia Andress. Wanda requested a graveside service with her family and friends. The family wishes to thank all of those who have shared their lives with Wanda over the past 99 years. Memorials may be made to the Tri-City Chaplaincy Hospice House, 2108 West Entiat Avenue, Kennewick, Washington, 99336. A Graveside Service for Wanda will be held on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Sunset Gardens in Richland, WA. Express your thoughts and memories on our online Guestbook at www.einansatsunset.com Published in Tri-City Herald on Jan. 10, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

