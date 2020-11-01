Wanda Rae Wolfe
November 26, 1926 - October 27, 2020
Kennewick, Washington - Wanda Rae Wolfe
Kennewick, WA
Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home
Wanda Rae Wolfe at the age of 93 from Kennewick, went to join her loving husband in heaven on October 27th, 2020. She was born November 26, of 1926, to Foster and Ida Poland in Lane, Idaho. She grew up there with her 11 brothers and sisters, until she met Warren Wolfe from St. Maries, Idaho in 1948. They married in Thompson Falls, Montana and spent the next few years traveling in Montana together while Warren worked for the Highway Department. In 1953, they moved to the Tri-Cities where they built a home and raised two wonderful children, Debbie and John Wolfe. Their love was a glowing example of patience, endurance, and everlasting love for 60 years.
Wanda and Warren were members of the United Methodist Church of Kennewick and their faith was always a very important part of their lives. She always read her bible daily.
Memories of family pinochle games and later board games with the grandchildren made her happy. Wanda loved playing any games and she was very competitive at all of them.
She was a strong, independent, and stubborn beautiful woman. She loved her family and would do anything for them.
Wanda is survived by her sister Leila (Jim) Leinweber of Spokane, son John Wolfe, daughter Debbie Lockard, five grandchildren, Hannah Lockard, Christopher, Brittney, Travis and Bryon Wolfe. She was preceded in death by her husband Warren, grandson Benjamin Lockard, as well as joining many other loved ones in a joyous reunion with her Heavenly Father. She will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband at Desert Lawn Memorial Park in Kennewick.
