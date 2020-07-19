Warren Luke

WARREN K. LUKE Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Warren K. Luke of Kennewick, Washington passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020 at the age of 83. Warren was born August 23, 1936 in Oklahoma to Howard and Laura Mae Luke; marred to Joan Luke on June 29, 1967; served as an Army Reserve in Fort Ord, California; and was a successful business man. Warren started Luke's Carpet, built many apartment complexes, built a strip mall, and had many more successful endeavors; including betting on, owning, and racing thoroughbred horses up and down the East and West coasts (this may have been his favorite form of "work"). Most importantly Warren served as an active and supportive member of the community always donating and helping out where he could. May we all remember Warren for his wit, big heart, and contagious laugh. Warren was one of a kind to say the least and will be missed by family, friends, and anyone who had the pleasure of meeting him. Warren in survived by his wife, Joan Luke; sons, Ronald (Mary) Luke and Steven Luke; daughters, Teresa (David) Hacker and Karen (Bobby) Kirby; grandchildren, Travis, Hanna, Stevie-Jean, Lyndsie, Kruz, Cameron, and Vegas Lee; 2 great grandchildren with 1 more on the way; and siblings, Carol Clayton, Orvella Ross, and Bud Luke. Warren was preceded in death by son, Bradley Luke. A private family graveside service was held at Riverview Heights Cemetery on Friday, July 17, 2020. The family invites you to sign their online guest book at www.muellersfuneralhomes.com
