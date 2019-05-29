Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WARREN WILLIAM MCCALL. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

WARREN WILLIAM MCCALL Hillcrest Bruce Lee Memorial Center On April 15, 2019, Warren William McCall of Pasco, Washington passed away at the age of 98. Warren was born on October 24, 1920 in Columbus, Kansas, to Frank and Aretha (Evans) McCall, the fifth of eleven children. He graduated from Labette County Community High School in Altamont, Kansas in 1939. After graduation, he came to Rupert, Idaho and found work at the Grange Supply. There he met and later married Ruth Anne Ward on August 20, 1942. Warren enlisted in the Army Air Corp on October 30, 1942 and served as a mechanic, specializing in propellers on P-38 Lightnings. He was assigned to a photographic reconnaissance squadron in Italy. After his military service, Warren and Ruth farmed in Idaho before moving to Washington in 1955, where he planned to develop a farm in Quincy. He worked for Washington Farmers Association in Pasco and in Toppenish, while farming on the weekends. He returned to Pasco in 1958 to work for the Agricultural Stabilization and Soil Conservation Service. Warren teamed up with his brother Robert to farm north of Pasco in Block 16 of the Columbia Basin Irrigation Project. Warren and Ruth lived and farmed there for over 60 years. From an early age Warren loved farm work and continued to play an important part in the day-to-day operation of his farm business, McCall Brothers Inc., well into his 80's. Warren was a charter member of the College View Baptist Church of Pasco, later transferring to the Southside United Protestant Church of Richland. Warren's work ethic and capacity for long hours of labor were legendary in his family. He was a humble man who never ceased to thank God for the opportunities and blessings of his life. Two of his favorite expressions were, "Count your blessings" and "I've had a good life and a good wife." His integrity, kindness and gratefulness were an inspiration to everyone who knew him. He was both a gentleman and a gentle man. He taught his children by example and while he set high standards for their behavior, there was never any question of his love for them. He especially delighted in his grandchildren who held a very special place in his heart. He is preceded in death by his wife of 72 years, Ruth Anne McCall (nee' Ward) and his grandson, Cody Ray Craft. Warren is survived by his five children Allen (Betty Anne) McCall of Seattle, Washington, Kenneth (Jan) McCall) of Pasco, Washington, Marilyn (Gary) Craft of Boulder, Montana, David (Ruth) McCall of Camas, Washington, and Jonathon (Jodi) McCall of West Richland, Washington. He is also survived by his beloved grandchildren: Ilana, Kevin, Kristin, Jeremy, Holly, Katrina, Brandon, Benjamin, Joshua, Daniel, Matthew, Christopher, Caleb, Levi, and Hannah and thirteen great grandchildren. Warren is also survived by two sisters, Anna Mae (William) Van Every of Murietta, CA and Mary Ashton of Portland, OR, and a brother, Frank (Cheryl) McCall of Paul, Idaho. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 1st, 2019 at 2pm at the Southside United Protestant Church, 517 Jadwin Ave, Richland, WA 99352. The family wishes to express their appreciation for the kindness, dedicated care and support shown to Warren and his family by the staff of Tri-Cities Retirement Inn, Dr. Jennifer Balde, her staff, and the Chaplaincy Hospice. For online condolences please visit www.Hillcrest

