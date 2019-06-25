Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WAYNE ALLEN SNYDER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

WAYNE ALLEN SNYDER Wayne Allen Snyder died at home peacefully on Monday, June 24, 2019. He was born on December 9, 1928 in Selman, Oklahoma, to Raub and Florence Snyder. The family later moved to Protection, Kansas during the Depression, on to Topeka, Kansas; Lincoln, Nebraska ; Chevy Chase, Maryland; Denver, Colorado. Wayne graduated from East High Denver and four years later he graduated from the University of Colorado at Boulder with a BA Degree in Chemistry. Immediately upon graduation he traveled to Richland, Washington where he was employed by the General Electric Company. He worked in Separations Process, Radiation Monitoring, and Graphite Studies. In the early 60's Wayne became the Technical Information Manager for General Electric and stayed in that position for Battelle, Pacific Northwest Laboratory until retirement in 1990. After retirement in 1990 he worked for eight years at Battelle in Declassification of Secret Documents. Wayne married Peggy Wiser in 1958 and together they left for Mexico so that Wayne could attend art school at the University of Mexico. They continued on to Los Angeles for some courses at the Art Center School, and returned to Richland in late 1958. On his return to Richland, Wayne worked for General Electric and later Battelle, Pacific Northwest Laboratory (PNNL). Wayne continued his love for art, and was a member of the Allied Arts Association in Richland. Wayne was one of five siblings, and he survived them all. He is the last of the Snyder siblings. Wayne is survived by one son (Matt/Erica), and two daughters (Tracy/Randy and Cary/Denise). He is also survived by one grandson, Josh Snyder. In their retirement Wayne and Peggy enjoyed traveling in their motorhome(s). They motored to all 49 continental states and flew to Hawaii, drove to all the Canadian provinces, and into parts of Mexico. Every spot, as they visited it, became their favorite spot. Wayne asked for a private family memorial service. Any contribution, if you wish to make one, can be sent to the .

