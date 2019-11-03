Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WAYNE CONE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

WAYNE CONE Prossser Funeral Home On Monday, October 28th , Wayne Cone, loving husband and father, passed away at the age of 55. He was born on September 16th , 1964 in Prosser Washington. He graduated from Washington State University in 1985 with a Bach- elor's Degree in Science. He later returned to WSU to work towards his Master's Degree in Chemistry. On July 11 th , 1992 he married Tanya Shaw. They had a daughter, Kaitlynn and a son, Zachary. Tanya had a son from a previous relationship, Stan, who Mr. Cone adopted upon their marriage. Mr. Cone was a chemistry teacher at Sunnyside High School. He taught for almost twenty-seven years and was known for his ability to make chemistry fun. Everyone, from his students to the cashiers at the grocery store, remember him for his stories. He loved telling stories, whether it be about his awkwardly troubled youth or some news story he found earlier in the day. His family remembers him as a man devoted to his loved ones, his students and his morals and ideals. He was preceded in death by his father, Wyatt. He is survived by his wife, Tanya, children Kaitlynn, Zachary and Stan, as well as his mother, two sisters, two nieces and several uncles and cousins. There will be a public Celebration of Life at the Sunnyside High School gymnasium on Saturday, November 9 th at 10:00 in the morning. All who wish to share stories, enjoy refreshments and remember Mr. Cone are encouraged to attend. There will also be a viewing on November 8 th from 4-8 p.m. at Prosser Funeral Home, who can be contacted through their website: www.

WAYNE CONE Prossser Funeral Home On Monday, October 28th , Wayne Cone, loving husband and father, passed away at the age of 55. He was born on September 16th , 1964 in Prosser Washington. He graduated from Washington State University in 1985 with a Bach- elor's Degree in Science. He later returned to WSU to work towards his Master's Degree in Chemistry. On July 11 th , 1992 he married Tanya Shaw. They had a daughter, Kaitlynn and a son, Zachary. Tanya had a son from a previous relationship, Stan, who Mr. Cone adopted upon their marriage. Mr. Cone was a chemistry teacher at Sunnyside High School. He taught for almost twenty-seven years and was known for his ability to make chemistry fun. Everyone, from his students to the cashiers at the grocery store, remember him for his stories. He loved telling stories, whether it be about his awkwardly troubled youth or some news story he found earlier in the day. His family remembers him as a man devoted to his loved ones, his students and his morals and ideals. He was preceded in death by his father, Wyatt. He is survived by his wife, Tanya, children Kaitlynn, Zachary and Stan, as well as his mother, two sisters, two nieces and several uncles and cousins. There will be a public Celebration of Life at the Sunnyside High School gymnasium on Saturday, November 9 th at 10:00 in the morning. All who wish to share stories, enjoy refreshments and remember Mr. Cone are encouraged to attend. There will also be a viewing on November 8 th from 4-8 p.m. at Prosser Funeral Home, who can be contacted through their website: www. prosserfuneralhome.com Published in Tri-City Herald on Nov. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close