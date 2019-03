Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WAYNE HENRY SMITH. View Sign

WAYNE HENRY SMITH Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Wayne Henry Smith, a Horse Heaven Hills dryland wheat farmer, passed away on Wednesday, February 27th at the age of 86. Wayne was born at Lady of Lourdes on October 7, 1932 and lived in Kenne-wick his entire life. After graduating from high school, he attended WSU, served in the US Army forces at Fort Sill in Oklahoma, and Central Washington College. Returning to Kennewick, he worked in the fertilizer and glass industries before joining his father, farming in Horse Heaven Hills. He established Century Farms and farmed until he retired in 1996. In his spare time, Wayne enjoyed steer wrestling at rodeos and earned many belt buckles that he wore daily. During the 70's, he became interested in owning race horses with his favorite being El Jato. There now is a carousel horse named after him. Wayne showed his commitment to community with continual financial support to the East Benton County Historical Society, the Cancer Center, Chaplaincy Hospice, and actively supporting the Kennewick Carousel of Dreams where he purchased tiles, a Rounding Board, and adopted a horse in El Jato's name. Wayne is survived by his son Shad Smith (Retha) of Gresham and granddaughter Andi; stepsons Jeff (Jessica) Hale, grandchildren Hunter and Michal; Jeremy (Laurie) Hale, grandchildren Kassity, Owen, and Holly; nephew Ryan Thomson (Bobbi); niece Jill Jeppesen (Michael) ; niece Teresa Osterhaus (Dave) and Dustin, Bryce, Travis and Katie Osterhaus, Aaron DeFeyter (Jessica); and his significant other for twenty years, Jan Link and family: Leslie Mix, Desiree, Tyler, Bella, Lyla Fry, Lori Kohut, Danica Kohut, along with his all-time favorite dog, Duke and the always supportive Liebel family, the Rupps, from Republic. He is preceded in death by sisters Arlene Thompson and Florence (Flo) DeFeyter and former wife, Kay Smith. A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home, 1401 S. Union St Kennewick followed with grave side burial and a c elebration of life. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Kennewick Carousel of Dreams where no matter what your age, dreams are within your reach! The family invites you to sign their tribute wall at

www.muellersfuneralhomes.com Funeral Home Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home

