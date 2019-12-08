Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WAYNE ROBERT SMILEY. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

WAYNE ROBERT SMILEY On November 17, 2019, after a long battle with lung cancer and congestive heart failure the Lord took Wayne home to be with Him. We will miss his infectious sense of humor. He loved his family, fishing and water skiing. Wayne was born at Memorial Hospital in Yakima, WA. On March 10, 1956. The family moved to the Tri-Cities in 1963. Wayne attended Bethlehem Lutheran School and Kamiakin High School. He then moved to Seattle and met the love of his life, Selina. His occupation was in the plumbing business. Wayne is preceded in death by his brother Ralph Smiley and Sister-in-law, Judy Smiley. He is survived by Selina, his loving daughter Christa, his parents, Charles and Carol Smiley and brother Steven Smiley. There will be a memorial service December 14th at 1:00 pm at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, located at 2505 W. 27th Ave. Kennewick, WA 99337. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bethlehem Lutheran School or church.

WAYNE ROBERT SMILEY On November 17, 2019, after a long battle with lung cancer and congestive heart failure the Lord took Wayne home to be with Him. We will miss his infectious sense of humor. He loved his family, fishing and water skiing. Wayne was born at Memorial Hospital in Yakima, WA. On March 10, 1956. The family moved to the Tri-Cities in 1963. Wayne attended Bethlehem Lutheran School and Kamiakin High School. He then moved to Seattle and met the love of his life, Selina. His occupation was in the plumbing business. Wayne is preceded in death by his brother Ralph Smiley and Sister-in-law, Judy Smiley. He is survived by Selina, his loving daughter Christa, his parents, Charles and Carol Smiley and brother Steven Smiley. There will be a memorial service December 14th at 1:00 pm at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, located at 2505 W. 27th Ave. Kennewick, WA 99337. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bethlehem Lutheran School or church. Published in Tri-City Herald on Dec. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close